Nsukka Trade Fair: 550 organisations to participate-NCCIMA

The Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA) in Enugu State, says over 550 organisations including traders will participate in the trade fair holding from Dec. 6 at Nsukka.

Delta gets new Commissioner of Police

Mr Dan Ochi, the Director General, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, in Nsukka, on Monday.

He said that many manufacturers, companies and farmers, would be at the trade fair as made in Nigeria goods would be sold at cheaper prices.

Ochi said that the 11-day trade fair would hold between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17 at the Government Field, Nsukka, the venue of the fair.

Afreximbank gets Euro200m loan from EIB to boost jobs, climate across Africa

“This year’s trader fair will be special as over 400 organisations comprising manufacturers and companies, as well as 150 traders have indicated interest to participate in the trade fair.

“The Nsukka 2018 trade fair will start on December 6 but will be officially declared open on Dec. 12 by the state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“It is an opportunity for Nsukka people and Enugu State residents in general, to come and do their Christmas shopping at cheaper prices,” he said.

The DG said eight local governments out of 17 councils in the state had indicated interest to participate.

“Enugu State Farmers Association and Honey Breeders Association will be present at the fair.

Enugu APC’s Ayogu Eze unveils manifesto

“Participants will make bumper sales, as many people will like to come to the fair since there will be no gate fees.

“I urge the general public to use this opportunity to shop for their families and for the yuletide,” he said.

Ochi assured participants and customers of adequate security during the fair, as the police, civil defense and other security agencies would be present at the “There will be security patrol teams around the venue throughout the duration of the fair.

“We have made adequate security arrangement that will ensure peaceful and hitch-free 2018 Nsukka trade fair,” he said.