NSF: I felt nervous competing after 2 years, says 2016 Paralympics shotput gold medallist

Lauritta Onye, a 2016 Paralympics shotput gold medallist who competes in the F40/F41 class says she felt nervous competing at the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) after a long time of attending competitions.

Onye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that she was grateful for winning a gold medal at the NSF in spite of not attending any competition for two years.

“I was feeling nervous at the NSF because since Lagos State held the last festival, no state has hosted.

“In addition, since I competed last in Rio de’Janeiro 2016 Paralympics in Brazil, I haven’t experienced any competition except this Abuja National Sports Festival.

“Although I was nervous at first, I am happy that I competed and won a gold medal,” she said.

Onye, who represented Delta threw a mark of 21m ahead of Abigael Menu of Lagos State and Muyinat Babalola of Olowokere.

She said that she wished that there would be more national and international competitions to keep improving athletes standard.

“My wish is to continue powering my training and also, let there be competitions here in Nigeria and abroad,” she said.

She also advised upcoming athletes that to succeed in sports, they should have patience and perseverance.

“My advice to them and what they have to know is that there are five major characteristics of a successful man.

“They are patience, endurance, prayer, encouragement and strength,” she said. (NAN)