NPFL new season to start January 13

After weeks of uncertainties and a couple of postponements, the Nigeria Football Federation has advised the League Management Company (LMC) to ensure the commencement of the 2018/2019 season not later than 13th January 2019.

This was contained in a statement the NFF Emergency Committee released yesterday, in reaction to letters received from Clubs that qualified for the Super 8 Tournament of the Nigeria National League that their teams are depleted and therefore, they do not have enough personnel to prosecute the Super 8 as earlier scheduled, which would have enabled the NPFL to commence on 30th December 2018.

The three Clubs that showed up in Aba as directed would each receive a compensation of the sum of N2,000,000 each, while the matter of the five that failed to show up would be referred to the relevant NFF committee to deal with.