Breaking News
Translate

NPFL new season to start January 13

On 9:54 pmIn News, Sports by TonyComments

After weeks of  uncertainties and a couple of postponements, the Nigeria Football Federation has advised the League Management Company (LMC) to ensure the commencement of the 2018/2019 season not later than 13th  January 2019.

Pinnick

Atiku already dividing Nigeria even not yet elected president – Miyetti Allah

This was contained in a statement the NFF Emergency Committee released yesterday, in reaction to letters received from Clubs that qualified for the Super 8 Tournament of the Nigeria National League that their teams are depleted and therefore, they do not have enough personnel to prosecute the Super 8 as earlier scheduled, which would have enabled the NPFL to commence on 30th  December 2018.

The three Clubs that showed up in Aba as directed would each receive a compensation of the sum of N2,000,000 each, while the matter of the five that failed to show up would be referred to the relevant NFF committee to deal with.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.