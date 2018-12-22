Non printing of company annual reports, accounts will wipe out 300,000 jobs—Oladapo

By Moses Nosike

Siyanbola A. Oladapo is the National President of Association of Nigeria Courier Operators (ANCO). In his tenure, the association had experienced tremendous turn-around especially in manpower development, improved relationships with government agencies and parastatals. Members have been aligned on the ease of e-commerce and the need for diversification etc.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, he revealed how courier business in Nigeria has moved from traditional operation to use of modern technology for the enhancement of the industry and the economy at large. Excerpts:

What’s the retreat all about?

Since I became the National President of Association of Nigeria Courier Operators (ANCO), which is the umbrella body of courier companies in Nigeria, especially the indigenous ones, part of my agenda is manpower development and generating other sources of income, so that we’re not just fixated on a particular line of business.

This is the third edition in the series. Now that the revenue from the core business is dwindling, due to the advent of the internet and e-commerce. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also said that annual reports should not be printed and distributed in hard copy form again, but downloaded version which doesn’t seem right to us because of its implications on employment and denying shareholders of their rights. We felt we needed to address some of those things and that’s why we decided to have the retreat.

Post-Master General of NIPOST, Barr. Bisi Adegbuyi was also present to address us. We also realised that the Postal Commission Bill has already been passed by the senate, awaiting the concurrence on the part of the House of Reps. We needed to look at some of its provisions and we also realised that there are a lot of funds for SMEs that we can leverage on. We invited seasoned bankers to educate us on how to source cheap loans from banks.

We also looked at mystery shopping and background checks as an alternative source of income for us, including digital addressing platform. During my tenure, beyond the traditional courier business, I have been able to help indigenous courier companies to grow.

Moreover, because we’re licensed, we can also be players in the cargo business and we had someone who enlightened us about clearing and forwarding. Also, for the purpose of bonding, for SMEs to grow, there’s need for collaboration. It was a platform for us to interact, as we had a dinner and gala night.

To what extent has your tenure exposed members to manpower development?

We’ve been doing that over the years. NIPOST is already embracing e-commerce. We are a formidable platform that could partner with them. I realised that the renewal fee we were paying was not commensurate with the revenue we are earning. We had series of meetings and it was eventually brought down from N500,000 to N350,000, so people can have enough money to go into research and do other things.

I also got some amazing discounts for members. We also embarked on a Courier Institute, concluded registration with the CAC and we’ve gone ahead to have a Master Degree programme agreement with a university in UK. We packaged a generous business arrangement for our members so that they can grow. We realised that e-commerce is the in-thing, they only use us for pick-up and delivery services, so we’ve also decided to partner with e-commerce companies. We realised that some of our members might be deficient in managerial skills needed to face the challenges in the 21st century, so from time to time, we bring in professionals to train members.

Just like there’s stock exchange, we’ll also have the courier exchange very soon..ANCO represnts Organised Private Sector on the 18member Council of National Addressing System and at National and State committee level..

The issue of regulation has been a major challenge to the courier industry. What exactly is militating against this move?

We were all clamouring for the bill to be put in place, but we later realised that there are certain provisions of it that might be detrimental to our business survival.The PMG – Barr. Bisi Adegbuyi has shown that he has the clout to move it from where it was. He’s been able to use his influence greatly to ensure speedy passage of the bill and he has done so much. However, the bill was there before he came in, so there are certain sections of the bill that could kill some businesses.

We had to look at the infrastructures in place, transportation, labour law, wages, taxes, charges and other logistics. We also looked at some grey areas that we have to come out of. During the retreat, we brought the issue up with the PMG and we’re working something out and we’re partnering with our colleagues in the international scene in this regard.

Those grey areas that could kill the courier business, have they been addressed?

Senate has passed the bill, but we’re waiting for the House of Reps for concurrence. But the bill will still go to the President for assent. We’re talking about ease of doing business. If it goes through this way as presently put together, it will result in unemployment and it will make a mess of the policy.

What’s your impression on the courier business in Nigeria now compared to when you started?

The depth of knowledge has been addressed to a reasonable extent and members have been introduced into new ways of doing things. There’s high level of synergy and collaboration among members. Members now realise that the business is no longer for those who want to go the old, traditional way. Embracing Information Technology should be a gradual process. SEC should re-address that decision of downloading reports, rather than printing.

This is also working against the present day’s government’s employment efforts, as most people would lose their jobs and taxes from that source would not be paid. It’s going to wipe more than 300,000 jobs. It should be a gradual thing, so SEC should totally rescind that decision. Policies that people who have infrastructures are putting in place should not be the same policies people without infrastructures will put in place. They should look at the situation of things before putting out policies.

How does this treatment of courier companies affect the economy on a larger scale?

It’s already affecting the economy and that’s part of the reasons we are exploring other means of making money. Apart from creating unemployment, it will kill investment. What happens is that, by that policy you have killed the indigenous courier companies more. They are also compounding the security situation in the country by that singular action, because of the multiplier effect of having 300,000 unemployed people. Shareholders are also condemning the move, because it doesn’t favour them. It is high time they reversed it, because I fear for the multiplier effects this can result to.

Federal government should not allow this SEC policy to be, because it will cause unemployment, rather than create employment.