No Trump-Putin meeting while Russia holds Ukraine ships, says Bolton

There will be no meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin while Russia still holds Ukrainian ships and sailors seized near Crimea, U.S. National Security Adviser, John Bolton said on Thursday.

He said this at a meeting with newsmen at a Washington think-tank

“I don’t see circumstances in the foreseeable future where such a meeting could take place until the ships and the crews are released,” Bolto said.

Russia seized three Ukrainian navy vessels and their combined crew of 24 last month off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russia accused them of illegally entering Russian waters.

However, Ukraine has said Russia captured the two small gunboats and one tugboat illegally.

The country also accused Moscow of military aggression.

Two Ukrainian navy captains being held in a Russian jail have refused to provide testimony because they consider themselves prisoners of war, their lawyers said. (Reuters/NAN)