No Nnewi trader died in detention —Association chairman

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI— CHAIRMAN of Agbo-Edo Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, AMSPDA, Chief Gabriel Chibueze has denied claims that one of the Nnewi traders arrested and detained by the police died in detention.

While presenting the 34 traders who were released last Saturday at a thanksgiving ceremony, Chibueze said: I must refute the reports alleging that one of the traders died in police custody; that report was false. All the detainees were released hale and hearty.

“I must commend some honest Police officers from Abuja sent by the IGP and DIG, Chris Ibekwe who refused to collect a dime from us or accept our offer to buy fuel for them. The IGP and the DIG from Force Headquarters have restored our confidence in Police.”

7 killed, houses razed in fight over oil-rich Benue land

The traders who were mistaken to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were arrested at different markets in Nnewi and subsequently detained after being paraded by the Police, were released last Saturday after spending eight days in police custody.