No Chinese was caught with human parts in Abia – CP Ezike

By Anayo OKOLI

UMUAHIA—THE Abia State Police Command has dismissed a trending video in the social media showing some unnamed Chinese said to have been arrested in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, with 15 human heads, saying no such thing happened.

The State Police Commissioner, Chris Ezike, said in a local radio programme that nothing like that happened in Umuahia or in any part of the State. Ezike urged indigenes of Abia to ignore the video and protect all Chinese working or doing business in the State.

Earlier in a statement, the spokesman of the Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the “fabricated publication has sparked off outrage, curiosity and apprehension” which prompted several enquiries at the police headquarters from worried citizens.

He said the Command had a close look at the video and discovered that it was a technological manipulation intended to cause panic to Abia people and urged the people to ignore the video and go about their legal businesses.