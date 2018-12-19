NIOMR empowerment training a life saver, an improvement to Nigeria revenue – participants

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Participants at the recently two weeks training on aquaculture production and fish post harvest technology for unemployed women and youths, organised by Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, NIOMR and held at NIOMR , Badore fish farm, Lagos.

The training geared towards the empowerment of unemployed women and youths had Nigerians drawn from states in Nigeria saw the participants trained on fish production, storage and procession and fish marketing.

Our policy targeting at youths, women empowerment to be unveiled soon — Atiku

For Mrs Aminat Abdulahi from Oyo state , and a bread winner of her family, coming to Lagos to be empowered will not only improve the standard of living of her family, but will also make her an employer of labour.

The mother who had her child strapped to her back said, “ I am petty trader, and feeding my family had not been easy. So coming to Lagos to get trained by NIOMR will enable my family have sustenance and will also make me produce good and better fish as I am being empowered to produce, preserve and market fish. This is a life saver and I am grateful to NIOMR.

Speaking as a beneficiary of the training, Bibi Fi-ibite, from Rivers said the training will increase on the production of local fish and at the same time improve the living standard of Nigerians. We will have an improved living standard if we increase the production of fish as we are deficit in that sector.

Aisha Buhari’s visit to A-Ibom: Drama as Akpabio’s wife causes security breach at airport

We currently need about 3.2 million tonnes of fish , but produce only about 1,1 million tones. “ I came from Rivers for this training being that I have a small fish farm.

But with this empowerment programme, I will enlarge my horizons having being trained to use technology to do fish production. “ he said on her part, Mrs Nnalue Funmilayo from Lagos noted that, “ Being a staff of a research company, this training has made me to know that fish production is beyond what was currently done. I now have the knowledge and skills on having a great fish post production technology.

Dr Gbola Akande, Director, NIOMR explained that over reliance on the oil sector, and the alarming rate of empowerment, and part of the federal government move to improve agricultural sector necessitated the training.

Akande, Director, Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, NIOMR said there was need to equip women and youths with skills in aquaculture, fish post production.

TARABA AHEAD OF 2019: Alhassan loses supporters as Ishaku empowers 663 women, youths

Dr Akande represented by Dr Patricia Anyanwu, the institute Director of Research, at a two weeks training on aquaculture production and fish post harvest technology for unemployed women and youths, said that the 60 participants drawn across the federation will individually be given a starter pack that contained : a 25kg capacity fish smoking kit; 25kg table-size catfish; two plastic basins; one kitchen knife; one scale ; 10kgs of charcoal and one log book for record keeping.

According to NIOMR Director, “ The aquaculture occupied a very prominent position in the country. This is because, fisheries and aquaculture play major roles in employment generation, poverty alleviation , food security and foreign exchange earnings especially in the rural poor.”