Nigeria’s Nadine becomes Vogue’s 1st black female cover photographer

Abuja – Nigerian-Jamaican photographer, Nadine Ijewere has become the first black female photographer to shoot a cover for Vogue Magazine.

The London-based portrait and fashion photographer took a shot of global pop star Dua Lipa for the 2019 Edition of British Vogue.

An excited Ijewere announced the feat on her Instagram page @nadineijewere writing; “If you had told me last year I would have photographed for British Vogue, I would have said not possible.

“If you had told me a cover, I would have thought perhaps in a parallel universe.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity I have been given to shoot for a publication where I once felt perhaps I did not measure up,” Ijewere said.

Ijewere, who studied photography at the London College of Fashion, is known for using her photography to champion diversity and celebrate all kinds of beauty.

Her highly styled emotive images often explore ideas of beauty, diversity and representation informed by her own Nigerian/Jamaican diaspora heritage.

NAN reports that in September, Ijewere photographed Rihanna for her famous Allure cover.

So far, her clients include Selfridges, Nike, i-D, Dazed, Liberty, Tate Britain and Stella McCartney.

For New African Photography II, she has created a new body of work in Nigeria with London-based stylist IB Kamara. (NAN)