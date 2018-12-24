Nigerians should give President Buhari more time —Omorodion

Chairman, Hensmor Group of Companies, Chief Henry Omorodion has called on Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari more time to fulfil his campaign promises and move Nigeria forward.

Omorodion, who is the Odunanoba of Benin Kingdom, said this in his congratulatory message to the president on his 76th birthday.

The oil magnate charged Nigerians to always ask questions on government policies rather than heating up the polity as that would send wrong signals to the international community, saying that the nation under the Buhari administration had continued to encourage both indigenous and foreign participation in the economy.

He said: “Even at this time, I will urge the president to remain focused in the discharge of his duties as President and Commander-in-Chief in view of the yearning and expectations of Nigerians.”