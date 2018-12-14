Nigerian entrepreneur, Felix King bags US President’s Lifetime Achievement award

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nigerian rising entrepreneur cum philanthropist, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by President, Donald Trump of United States of America.

Eiremiokhae was decorated last week with the honour in the United States.

According to the letter to the Honoree from the White House and signed by President Trump, the US President said “Congratulations on receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Trump said, “You have served as a model of the American spirit. Your many hours of service have strengthened the bonds of cooperation and trust that bring people together, while helping to address some of the greatest challenges of our time.” He said

“One of our Nation’s greatest strengths remains the compassion of our everyday citizens, who give so willingly of themselves and their lives for the benefit of others.”

Trump ended by saying, “Thank you for your enduring commitment to serving your community and our Nation. I trust that you will continue to work for the betterment of others and even stronger future for the people.”

Eiremiokhae who had brought back to conscious of the people in Nigeria the International Widows Day through the Felix King Foundation works in empowering indigent widows across Africa had won several awards and honours in that regards.

After receiving the award, Dr. Eiremiokhae stated that, the least he could expect this year was an honour from his mentor and president of the USA, President Trump.

“It was delightful to be one of the African entrepreneurs and philanthropists to earn this award. This will only invigorate me to do more and help the indigent women across Africa,” he added.