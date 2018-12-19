Nigerian Army distorted truth about killing of Shi’ites— New York Times

New evidence has emerged on the killing of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN), better known as Shi’ites, in October.

The IMN members, who were on a protest for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, clashed with soldiers and many of them were killed in the process.

According to the New York Times, an investigation into the incident showed that Nigerian troops fired live ammunition at the “unarmed” Shi’ites, contrary to the army’s claim that they were armed.

The newspaper said it visited the scene of the attack, reviewed hundreds of videos, spoke with witnesses and survivors before arriving at the conclusion that the incident was a “massacre”.

One of the survivors, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke with the newspaper said an officer pointed a gun at one of the IMN members and shot him in the chest despite holding an apron.