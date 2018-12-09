Nigeria wants its bronze statues back but British wants to loan it to us

The Nigerian government is asking the United Kingdom to return its bronze statues back but the UK has according to Al Jazeera offered to loan it to Nigeria.

What is your take on this ?

Efforts by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, to retrieve artefacts stolen from the state in the colonial era are yielding results as European governments have set modalities in place for either permanent or temporary return of the artworks. Oba of Benin, Eheneden Erediauwa Campaign for the return of the prized heritage objects has raged for decades, with Nigerian authorities mounting pressure on European governments and museums to return them, while the Europeans argue that holding the work was best for the preservation of the artefacts, as there were no structures in Africa to properly hold them.However, while presenting the 2019 Budget proposal on Monday before a session of the House of Assembly, Governor Obaseki stressed his intention to make Benin the culture capital of West Africa with the planned return of the artefacts and proposed N500 million for the construction of the Benin Royal Museum, a facility to be constructed in collaboration with the Oba’s Palace and the Benin Dialogue Group, a multilateral group of major museums across Europe.