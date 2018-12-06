Nigeria to test-run Corruption Risk Assessment in Africa

…Aims to block graft loopholes in oil and gas sector after pilot work in Aviation, Maritime, Education

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Nigeria has taken the lead in the fight to stamp out corruption in government agencies and institutions in Africa and is set to sell the pilot scheme to other countries on the continent this week in Abuja.

The anti-corruption scheme, known as Corruption Risk Assessment, CRA, was developed by Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission, ICPC and is to be formally unveiled at a three-day event being hosted by Nigeria for heads of anti-corruption agencies in Africa.

Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Usman Musa Abubakar, who announced the feat at a media briefing in Abuja, said the CRA was developed by its research and training facility known as Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, ACAN, domiciled in the Nasarawa State.

Dr. Abubakar revealed that the efficacy of the anti-corruption instrument is to be sold to the other African countries after the Abuja event to be flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday next week.

Answering reporters’ questions, Abubakar said, “The payment system we are talking about include the Treasury Single Account and the Integrated Personnel Payment Sysstem, IPPS, which Nigeria is using for its transactions and it is meant to bridge the gaps that expose the system to corruption with a view to proffering solutions.

“We cannot at this point say how much Nigeria has lost to corruption but we are working on how best to prevent corruption from taking place even though no system has been able to eliminate corruption in its entirety.

“The Risk Assessment analysis has to do with public sector payments. We started our assessment with Aviation and ports, education, health and water resources and the last one we did was with e-Government platform due for launch by Buhari. Soon, we will go into the oil and gas sector to plug the loopholes that have made the government to lose huge revenue.

“It is our strong belief that the programme will help build the capacity of the beneficiary countries’ anti-corruption agencies on corruption prevention and strategy,” the chairman said.