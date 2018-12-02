Nigeria SME Summit Awards : Ugwuanyi shines, bags Human Capital Devt Award

*Umahi, Masari, Ishaku, Okowa, Tambuwal also to receive awards

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was the cynosure of all eyes at the maiden edition of the Nigeria SME Summit and Awards (SMESUMA) where he bagged the SME/Human Capital Development Award of the Year 2018.

Ugwuanyi was represented at the occasion, held at the Department of Arts and Culture Exhibition Pavilion, Abuja, on Thursday, by Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North at the Senate.

Organisers of the event, Lakewhyte Communications, endorsed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN), government agency overseeing the SME subsector of the economy, said other recipients of awards scheduled to be honoured at the occasion but unavoidably absent will receive their awards at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Yamusa III, received the SME/Royal Father Award at the maiden edition of SMESUMA.

Although Yamusa was the Royal Father of the Day, he got the Royal Father Award.

The monarch expressed a pleasant surprise at the development.

Senator Utazi, after receiving the award on behalf of Ugwanyi, said the Enugu governor was appreciative of the honour in recognition of his giant strides in human capital development.

“Because of the adverse economic situation in which we have found ourselves, white collar jobs are no longer there. Thousands of our youths graduate every year but the jobs are not there. Our youths should look for the alternative which is self-employment”, Utazi said.

“My governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi, believes we should show a direction to the young ones. They should go for the alternative to white collar jobs. And my governor is doing his best to provide the alternative. He not only trains but also provides funds for the youth to start doing business. In Enugu, because of the administration’s love for youths and their empowerment, sign posts advertising SME is everywhere” .

In his speech, the Emir of Keffi said his emirate was willing to partner the organisers of the Nigeria SME Summit and Awards 2018 to achieve the SMEDAN agenda.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian SME Summit and Awards Committee 2018 for being considerable and thoughtful for honouring me as the Royal Father of the Day. In the same vein, Keffi Emirate has accepted to partner with you to take SME to greater heights towards achieving the mandate of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)”, Yamusa said.

Announcing awards for Governors David Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) for their pro-SME activities, the Chairman of Lakwhyte Communications, Alhaji Muhammed Lawal Aliyu (MNI), said the recipients will receive their awards at a later date.

The lead speaker at the Nigeria SME Summit and Awards 2018, Prof. Olaniyi Oyinlola of the University of Abuja, stressed SMEs as the engine of economic growth, advising Nigeria to take it as the route to prosperity.