Nigeria registers nine for Africa Schools Badminton Championship

Nine players are representing Nigeria at the Africa Schools Badminton Championship, which began in Ghana yesterday.

Rufai Saddam Sidi, Daniel Christopher Egbonyi, Khalil Safana Shamsuddeen, Umar Ahmad Balarabe and Bankole Babatunde Timileyin will fly Nigeria’s flag in the male category, while Obanishola Sofiat Arinola, Obasanmi Christianah Olajumoke, Taofik Ganiyat Romoke and Mosun Shogbade will represent the country in the female category.

The team will depart the country on Wednesday and will be led by coaches Suleiman Tajudeen and Ismaila Mohammed. Coach Tajudeen stated that his players were ready to pick four out of the five gold medals on offer, assuring that the team is well prepared to do the country proud.

He said that the players had good preparation and are ready to take on rivals, Algeria and Egypt at the tournament. “We players have trained will are ready for the championship in Ghana. Our aim is to pick four gold medals at the event.

“It is important to do well because these junior players are the ones who will take over from the senior players, who are currently representing Nigeria. We also give them the training they need to become to players.

“So, this championship will give them the opportunity to test their skills against the best junior players on the continent. A good performance in Ghana will boost their confidence as they hope to move to the senior cadre,” Tajudeen added.

He also commended the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for giving the players the opportunity to play at the continental level.