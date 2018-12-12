Nigeria partners Ukraine on exploration of space technology

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Federal government is to partner Ukraine on space exploration to help the country build strong economy and create jobs.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said this when Space Experts from Ukraine paid working visit on him in his office.

Onu, said space has a lot to do with defence, health, communication, education and virtually all the areas of the economy, adding that working with Ukraine will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation Dr. Alexander Kushnarow had said that their organization has produced 70 different types of satellite and intended setting up Center for the production of satellites in Abuja.

According to Dr. Kushanarow, their main area of activities includes launch vehicle and defense rocketry system adding that they will also consider potential cooperation in remote sensing which include high-resolution satellites.

Accordung to the minister, Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for peaceful space exploration will be signed at the end the discussion between the representatives of both countries.