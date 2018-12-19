Nigeria in dire need of 21st century leadership — Moghalu

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), on Wednesday said that Nigeria was in dire need of 21st century leadership to move forward from its present economic woes.

Moghalu made comment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the sidelines of the just-held 2018 The Future Awards Africa in Lagos where he was a guest.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, also said that he was in the presidential race to win.

“I am in the presidential race to win, and by the grace of God, I will be the next president of Nigeria come 2019; this is because my party is ready to be the change.

“Nigerians want something different; they want visionary leaders that can impact their lives positively. The country is in dire need of a 21st century leadership to move from its economic woes.

“For me as a presidential candidate and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, I am bringing in knowledge and vision the President of Nigeria should have; a track record of excellence.

“I have experience with the United Nations’ (UN) building and fixing of nations like Rwanda, Croatia, Cambodia and others. I am bringing high level of experience to lead the country,’’ he said.

Moghalu said that only investment in youth entrepreneurship would bring the desired economic prosperity to the country, adding that investments in youths had not been enough.

“We need to invest in the youth; that is why I am proposing a policy trademark that will focus on youths that contribute 70 per cent of our population.

“We need to open up the Nigerian economy to an unprecedented prosperity through investment in the youth. We need to establish skill acquisition programmes for them.

“The skill acquisition I am proposing will be in the 774 local governments that we have in Nigeria where youths will go and sharpen their skills for entrepreneurships.

“If elected, I am also proposing to set up an N1 trillion investment fund for ventures that are of high risk. This is the area in which you will find our youths.

Moghalu said that he would work for an economy that is non-dependent on oil. (NAN)