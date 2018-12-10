Nigeria healthcare delivery system appalling — Olanipekun

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FORMER President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Wole Olanipekun, weekend, lamented the rate at which Nigerian medical doctors migrate to foreign countries.

Olanipekun said the mass exit and inadequate number of medical doctors in the country was worrisome as “the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria is collapsing and also in chaotic and appalling situation.”

He said this while delivering the 3rd founder’s day lecture of the University of Medical Sciences,Ondo City with the theme: Ethics, Law and Medicine As Foundation for National Development.

Olanipekun, who lamented incessant foreign migration of medical doctors, noted that about 40,000 of the 75,000 registered medical doctors in the nation were practising outside Nigeria in 2017.

He said: “To compound the situation, there has been no major recruitment of doctors, whether by the states or the Federal Government and even those recruited by them only consider their employment as a temporary fix, transitory event if you like, until they can conclude plans to emigrate to favourable climes.

“I have my serious doubts if any teaching hospital in Nigeria can be counted among the first 200 teaching hospitals within Commonwealth of Nations now.”

In his remarks, the Visitor to the institution, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State assured that his administration would sustain the development in the university, adding that the three institutions owned by government would not be merged.