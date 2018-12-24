NGO blames high mortality among women on lack of child spacing

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—A Non-Governmental Organization, Action Nigeria, yesterday identified lack of child spacing by parents as the cause of high maternal mortality in the country.

Ebonyi State coordinator of the group, Chidinma Okonkwo stated this in Abakaliki during a workshop organised for media practitioners in the state by Coalition of Eastern Non-Governmental organization in collaboration with National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ebonyi State chapter; Department for International Development, DFID; and the Action Nigeria, AN, on ‘Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, Gender-Based Violence and Child Birth Spacing’.

She called for child spacing and family planning to control the infant maternal mortality which she noted has been on the increase in the country.