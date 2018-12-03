Breaking News
New Zealand bat in final Test against Pakistan

On 11:51 am by Emmanuel Okogba

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah (R) delivers the ball as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) looks on during the first day of the third and final Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on December 3, 2018. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

There is all to play for in the match as the series is level at 1-1, after New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan bounced back with an innings and 16 runs victory in Dubai.

New Zealand brought back experienced pacer Tim Southee in place of Neil Wagner while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made way for 34-year-old off-spinner Will Somerville who is making his debut.

Pakistan were forced to leave out Mohammad Abbas who injured his shoulder in Dubai. He is replaced by 18-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is making his debut.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Tv umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)


