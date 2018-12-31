New Year: Gov. Ugwuanyi prays for peaceful election

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Ugwuanyi said this in his New Year’s message to Nigerians and residents of the state.

The governor thanked God for leading Nigerians and residents of the state through a successful year into 2019.

The governor also thanked the residents for their unceasing prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support.

He reassured them of his ultimate resolve to continue to serve them selflessly with the fear of God and to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that the New Year offered a greater hope for all who anchored their faith and trust in God.

He appealed to well meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the religious event during the period to offer special supplications for a peaceful, credible and violence-free general elections.

Ugwuanyi felicitated with Nigerians and wished them a prosperous New Year and urged them to continue to dedicate their lives to the service of God and advancement of peace, unity and love. (NAN)