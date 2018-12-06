New Porsche 911 blend of power, speed, beauty

By Theodore Opara

ENTERING the eighth generation, the new Porsche 911 celebrated its world premiere on the eve of this year’s Los Angeles. Auto Show in the United States of America, with the reveal of the 911 Carrera S and 48 Coupé models. The new Carrera S and48 models will be arriving Porsche showroom in the middle of next year. The brand’s icon continues to set the standard when it comes to exclusive comfort and sportiness. Unmistakably committed to the Porsche design DNA with a more muscular look and an interior featuring a 10.9-inch touchscreen monitor, the new 911 is timeless and modern. Intelligent control and chassis elements as well as innovative assistance systems enhance the masterfully uncompromising dynamism that the classic rear-engine sports car is famed for.

The next generation of flat-six turbocharged engines has been further developed and is more powerful than ever before, resulting in a performance of 450 hp (331 kW) in the 911 Carrera S and 4S. An improved injection process and a new layout for the turbochargers and charge air cooling system enhance drive efficiency even further. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch transmission). Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode to make driving even safer, Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera, as well as comprehensive connectivity now also using swarm intelligence.

The turbocharged flat-six engine of the 911 Carrera S* and 911 Carrera 4S* now produces 450 hp (331 kW). This corresponds to an increase of 30 hp (22 kW) compared with the previous generation. Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 km/h: the rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the 911 Carrera 4S, with all-wheel drive, just 3.6 seconds.

This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. The optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed has been measured at 308 km/h for the 911 Carrera S and 306 km/h for the all-wheel-drive version. The fuel consumption (NEDC-correlated) of the 911 Carrera S is 8.9 l/100 km, while the 911 Carrera 4S records this figure as 9.0 l/100 km.

In a world first, Porsche has developed the Wet mode, included as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then set up the vehicle for enhanced safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package). The warning and brake assist system, also fitted as standard, detects the risk of collisions with moving objects and initiates emergency braking if necessary. Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera is optionally available for the 911 for the first time. The adaptive cruise control option includes automatic distance control, stop-and-go function, reversible occupant protection and an innovative autonomous Emergency Assist function.