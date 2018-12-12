New Horizons, academy sign MoU on digital tech curricula

By Juliet Umeh

To stimulate intrinsic innovative capabilities among school children towards inventing technology capable of solving some of the challenges facing the world today as well as position students of the institution to compete favourably with their counterparts in the US, UK and China, a computer learning institute, New Horizons, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with an Abuja-based academy, Greater Heights Academy.

The MoU was signed to integrate robotics, drone, AI, coding, 3D printing and Internet of things (IoT) into the school’s academic curricula.

Speaking while signing the MoU, the Proprietress of the school, Hajiya Rabi Namtari said she is ever willing to go the extra mile regardless of the cost towards ensuring her students get the best out of education owing to the fact that the establishment of the school was borne out of passion, hence she always finds fulfilment in whatever will guarantee a successful future for her students.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, in the same vein, said that the likes of Bill Gates, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg amongst other inventors all started early after being given the right exposure.

He, however, assured the institution that the synergy will give birth in the near future to the likes of Chinedu Echero who sold his app to Apple at $1 billion.

Akano said unfortunately, in the Nigerian context, it is believed that “life begins at 40” and at this stage, the mind is preoccupied with so many other challenges, hence concentrating to invent will be a near impossible task.