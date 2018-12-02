NECA slams Lotto Commission shutting of NB business premises

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed shock at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) for shutting down the business premises of Nigeria Brewery (NB) Plc across the nation over promotional activities.

Travels and tour Company, Chiloe Concierge launches website for African clients

Speaking in Lagos, the Director General, NECA, Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, said: “I am shocked that the NLRC boss will go all out to act in breach of the rule of law and utter contempt of court by shutting down the offices and business premises of NB Plc in a case that is still before the Court of Appeal.”

Dr. Louis Ekere, Energy magnate adds new feather to his cap

Oshinowo noted that “since 2016 when the case was filed in court, the past leadership of the Commission had exercised restraint and due respect for the law of the land”. He decried the resort to jungle behaviour by the power drunk “public servant” in a civilized society where all hands are on deck to boost the ailing economy of the nation. According to him, “It is unthinkable that a Public Servant will rashly shut down business premises of a multi-billion dollar investment without considering the dire implications on the economy.”

The NECA DG, them called on the Presidency and the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to call Gbajabiamila to order as his actions are not only illegal, unlawful and ultra vires the powers conferred on him, but he is working at cross purpose against the laudable efforts of the Federal Government in improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in Nigeria. “He should be called to order to avoid further damage to business and the fragile economy at large.”