NDLEA nabs ‘soldier’ with 218kg of hemp in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it had arrested a 53-year-old fake soldier, Vwang David, for being in possession of 335 blocks or 218 kg of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Niger State.

The agency’s Commander in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, revealed this, yesterday, in Minna that the suspect was nabbed in Makwa, Makwa Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the drug was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with number plates KWL 874 FH at Makwa town.

She said that the suspect was stopped at Jebba checkpoint but refused to stop.

“Our personnel, unknown to him were following him and was arrested where he stopped to eat at Makwa town,’’ Egwunwoke said.

She said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

The commander appealed to the state government to provide patrol vehicles to pave way for the arrest of all those involved in illegal trades.

“The interception of this concealment has in no small measure prevented the risk of having such a large quantity of this deadly substance in circulation in our midst,” she said.

She said that the command had resolved to ensure that the “merchants of death’’ were chased out of the state through aggressive security measures that would stem their nefarious activities.

In a chat with Journalists at the NDLEA Zonal Office Minna, the suspect said he never knew what was in the booth of the car as he was only sent on an errand with the vehicle.

“I am not the owner of the car. My friend only sent me to deliver the car to his wife in Minna.

“I did not know what was in the booth of the car. I have never seen Indian hemp in my life, this is my first time of seeing it.

“I regret my action and it is my friend that pushed me into this trouble,“ Vwang explained.

He said as he was being arrested, his friend, who was in another car zoomed off.