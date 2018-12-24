NDLEA discovers 10,210 bags of cannabis in warehouse

By Evelyn Usman

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has burst a make-shift warehouse inside a forest in Uteh community, Ondo State, where cannabis are stored for onward distribution and sale to other parts of the country.

Obaseki sets up 7 Hiv/Aids centres

Recovered, were 10, 210 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 132.730 tons.

As at time of filing this report, owner of the warehouse identified simply as Peter, was still on the run.

Principal Staff Officer/ Public Affairs of the anti-narcotics agency, Jonah Achema, who confirmed the recovery, said, the warehouse was uncovered during an operation code named ‘Operation Thunder Strike II’, jointly carried out by the agency’s Special Enforcement Team and its Tactical teams from Ondo and Edo states commands.

He disclosed that the latest recovery was made two months after a similar raid of the forest where several hectares of cannabis plantations and storage facilities were destroyed.

He said: “This raid has financially incapacitated the cultivators and has also wasted efforts of planting and harvesting cannabis.

“Owner of the warehouse who is currently at large is said to be the Chairman of Cannabis Cultivators Association in Uteh, Ondo State.

“The storage facility where the consignments belonging to over 30 farmers were stored, was guarded by armed men who took to their heels upon sighting our men.

“The agency would like to assure cannabis farmers in Ondo State and other parts of the country that they will suffer more losses through the activities of the agency in this harvest season.”