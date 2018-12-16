Ndigbo in Lagos endorses Sanwo-Olu

*APC candidate honoured with ‘Ugo Chinyere Eze’ traditional title

The aspiration of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to govern the state got a major boost yesterday, with Igbo residents picking him as their sole candidate for the top seat.

At an event held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Igbo residents gathered in their large numbers to pledge their endorsement of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The Eze Ndigbo of Lagos, Eze H.N. Ohazurike, also conferred Ugo Chinyere Eze title on Sanwo-Olu, which means the “greatest gift from God”.

The event was attended by all Eze Ndigbo from all Local Government Areas in Lagos, each pledging to mobilise Igbo residents in their communities to work for the success of the APC candidate.

Responding to the gesture, Sanwo-Olu described Igbo people as “critical stakeholders” in the Lagos project, promising to give Ndigbo a good representation in his government if elected.

The APC candidate said the story of the commercial nerve-centre status which Lagos attained many decades ago would not be complete without the resilience of Igbo traders in the state, adding that the endorsement would be the beginning of a new mutually benefiting relationship between the government and Igbo community.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am expressing my profound appreciation to the Ndigbo community in Lagos for the traditional title bestowed on me, the Ugo Chinyere Eze. I thank you all from the depth of my heart for this honour and the endorsement you have just given me and my running mate.

“We are starting another journey together in our effort to build a greater Lagos that will be prosperous for all residents. We will not discriminate against any ethnic groups in this journey. Every ethnic group represented in Lagos is a critical stakeholder and we will carry everyone along, as we have resolved to run an all-inclusive government. Just as you pronounced me to be gift from God, I promise to be a precious gift you will be proud of if elected as your governor.”

Eze Ohazurike prayed for the APC candidate and his running mate, reassuring them that Igbo votes in Lagos would go for APC.

The highpoint was the conferment of the traditional title on Sanwo-Olu. The event was witnessed by APC leaders, including the Director-General of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, Mr Tayo Ayinde, his deputy, Cardinal James Odumbaku, and APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Joe Igbokwe.