Ndidi in fitness race ahead of Chelsea, Leicester clash

Leicester Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has today to regain full fitness from a knock to his knee as the Foxes prepare to take on Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of three straight defeat across all competitions – with the two Premier League losses coming against teams from the capital.

Speaking ahead of the clash Leicester manager Claude Puel said he is hopeful that Ndidi and others will be available for the clash.

Striker Jamie Vardy sat out the cup tie against City while Ndidi completed the full 90 minutes but has since emerged as a doubt to face the west London outfit.

Puel had an update on both players. “I hope he can play and find his qualities,” he said of Vardy. “We need Jamie. It’s been difficult for him with injuries and suspensions. We need him at his best.

“We have doubts about Wilfred [Ndidi], we will see today [for Chelsea]. It’s about his knee.”