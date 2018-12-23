Ndi Enugu in Diaspora endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

A delegation of indigenes of Enugu State in the Diaspora, at the weekend, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and unanimously endorsed him for second term in office.

The excited indigenes of the state, who returned home from various parts of the world, declared that they “are solidly, proudly and firmly standing with you our hardworking Governor in 2019 gubernatorial election”.

They also stated that “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi is the best thing that has happened to Enugu State and the best Governor since the creation of the state”.

Presenting their stance, Sir Anterus Chikaobi Ezeh, from Ndi Enugu Europe, disclosed that the decision was reached after they “carefully and diligently appraised objectively the economic reality of our country when you assumed office as our Governor in May 29, 2015”.

Commending Ugwuanyi for surmounting the challenges, the Enugu indigenes in the Diaspora told the governor that they are impressed with “your numerous developmental achievements in these past years in Enugu State and the peace you have entrenched in the state”.

Ugwuanyi thanked them for their solidarity, prayers and endorsement, reassuring that the era of politics of exclusion is gone in the state.