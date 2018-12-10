NCDMB, Megastar donate town hall to Swali Community

By Victoria Oseji

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote on Thursday commissioned a community town hall donated by Megastar Technical and Construction Company Limited to the Swali Community, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Megastar is the main contractor handling the NCDMB’s 17-storey head office building project, located at Oxbow Lake Road, Swali and it built the town hall in fulfilment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) promise to the community.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary commended Megastar for its commitment to the Swali community since it started the building project.

He said that the company had been “training community youths in various skill sets, employing Swali community indigenes and engaging the services of community contractors.”

He also applauded the elders, youths and residents of the community for their peaceful disposition to the headquarters building project and the support they give to Megastar.

He assured that more and bigger projects would come if the residents continue to provide a peaceful atmosphere even after the headquarters building is completed and put into use.

Wabote advised the community to put the town hall into sustainable use and find ways to make it generate revenues that would be used for its regular maintenance.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Megastar Technical and Construction Company Limited, Harcourt Adukeh, confirmed that the company engaged community contractors in the procurement activities for the construction of the head office building.

He added that the company also partnered the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train 75 youths from the community in various building construction trades and the best amongst them were employed to work on the project.

According to him the company also exceeded the stipulation in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the community for 25 percent of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workforce. “We have achieved 97 percent Nigerians, 60 percent Bayelsans and 43 percent persons from Swali town.”

The Commissioner Information and Orientation, Bayelsa State, Honourable Iworiso Markson described Swali youths “as representative of young persons we want to see in our state. We are happy they are part of the project and have never been disruptive. The trainings and skills they have acquired will stay with them for their lifetime.”