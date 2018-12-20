NCAC tasks Nigerians on peaceful 2019 elections

Critical stakeholders and Nigerians have been encouraged to embrace the long-tested culture of peace during and after the conduct of the 2019 general election.

This admonition was given by a collective assemblage of relevant stakeholders, who converged on the headquarters of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, in Abuja to preach the message of peace as Nigeria prepares for 2019 elections.

Leading the call for peace, NCAC Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe, charged everyone to maintain the culture of peace and brotherliness that Nigerians have been known for from time.

Runsewe gave the advice while addressing major interested parties such as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; National Council of Women Society; National Youth Council; traditional leaders, NGOs, the media, security agencies and the international community.

Speaking further, Runsewe appealed to other agencies to join NCAC as it enjoins all Nigerians, especially the youths, to remain peaceful as the country goes into an election year, noting that Nigerians have always been peace loving irrespective of ethnic or political leanings.

Also adding his voice to the call for peace was the chairman of the occasion, Maj-Gen IBM Haruna (retd), who reminded everyone that the peace accord for 2015 elections has also been adopted for 2019 and should be adhered to by all players.

He extolled NCAC for leading the call for peace, agreeing that peace is a major part of Nigeria’s culture even from historical perspectives.

On his part, the Executive Director, News, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Baba Barau, expressed delight with the NCAC for fulfilling its mandate with a timely initiative like the peace programme.

The event, with the theme Building a Culture of Peace Towards 2019 Elections, was organised at the instance of NCAC to sensitise Nigerians on the need for peace before, during and after next year’s elections.