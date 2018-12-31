NCAA fines, suspends airlines for 180 days over violations of NCARs

By Lawani Mikairu

lagos—THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend said it has sanctioned four airline operators for various degrees of violations of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, NCARs.

The airlines, which were not named by the regulator, include both scheduled and non-scheduled operators.

Confirming the sanctions, the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye said during “on the spot inspection carried out by NCAA Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) on those operators, a number of deficiencies, including non implementation of training programmes of maintenance personnel as required, irregularities concerning helicopter flight identification, deliberate violation of the regulations, performing maintenance programme without necessary approval and using outdated manual were discovered.”

According to Adurogboye, all these findings were found to be in violation of the Regulations. “Consequently, the various operators were fined ranging from one million and five hundred thousand naira only to Two million naira only, while the operator involved in deliberate violation of the Regulations had its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) suspended for 180 days.”