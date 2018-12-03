NBA protests killing of lawyer in Ekiti

Activities were on Monday paralysed in many courts in Ado-Ekiti as members of the Nigerian Bar Association protested the killing of a lawyer by kidnappers.

The lawyers, who all wore black attires to the premises of the State High Court, wielded placards with various inscriptions denouncing the killing and demanding the arrest of the kidnappers.

Some of the placards read: “ Stop killing lawyers in Ekiti State,’’ ” No to killing, No to Kidnapping,’’ ” We demand arrest, prosecution, punishment of kidnapper,’’ and ” State Government, Police, Army, do your job.’’

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of Ikole-Ekiti Branch of the NBA , Mr Ibrahim Olarewaju, said the victim, Mr Adeola Adebayo, was kidnapped alongside with his family members on Nov. 17 at Erio –Ekiti.

He said the kidnappers released the victim’s family members and held him captive after demanding N100 million ransom.

Olarewaju said the family could only raise N2 million which was paid as ransom to the kidnappers.

He expressed regrets that the victim, who was the Secretary of the Ikole-Ekiti branch of NBA, was shot in spite of the payment.

Describing the victim as a vibrant colleague with a promising future, he urged traditional rulers in the area to work with security agencies to fish out the hoodlums.

“The traditional rulers should send their vigilantes, hunters and Neighbourhood Watch members to these bushes to stop the brutal killing of Ekiti residents.

“ Enough is enough on this evil killings and kidnappers, ” he said.

The Secretary of the Ado-Ekiti branch of the NBA, Mr Temidayo Akeredolu, recalled that the son of a member was also brutally killed on the day he was called to the Bar in Abuja.

He called on government at all levels to make the security of life and property a priority.