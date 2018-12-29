Navy warns politicians against dragging personnel into politics

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has warned politicians against dragging naval personnel into politics.

Fielding questions from journalists yesterday after commissioning the Remodelled headquarters, Nigerian Naval Ship(NNS Delta), Warri, Delta state, the CNS, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval command,FOC, Rear Admiral,Suleiman Garba said the Navy will not hesitate to arrest any politician who drags any personnel into politics.

He therefore charged Naval personnel and ratings to be apolitical,adding that as military men they should restrict themselves to their constitutional responsibilities.

“Personnel should be apolitical, military men must not be involved in any kind of politicking. When called upon we will give sufficient security to the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC on the waterways to enable them deliver election materials.”, he said.

He also said the Navy has increased maritime patrol to reduce oil theft and related crime to the lowest ebb.

“In the last few months we have reactivated our operations. We have maintained 100 percent presence at sea. We have permanent presence in our maritime domain. We have not left any room for crude oil thieves. They say “control is patrol and patrol is control. So we will ensure our consistent patrol to enable the control of the maritime domain”, he said.

He said the Remodelled headquarters of the NNS,Delta commissioned was in line with the CNS’s vision to ensure officers and men have conducive atmosphere to operate.

Some of the places commissioned were the parade ground, reception,Senior rate among others.