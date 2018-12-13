Navy offers free medical tests to 500 residents of Sango-Ota

Sango-Ota(Ogun) – The Nigerian Navy on Thursday said that no fewer than 500 residents of Sango-Ota benefitted from its free medical tests programme.

Rear Admiral Standford Enoch of the Naval Training Command, represented by Commodore Emmanuel Nmoyem, made this known at the 2018 Naval Training Command Medical Rhapsody in Ota, Ogun.

The free tests carried out included those for malaria, blood pressure and blood sugar.

Also insecticide-treated nets were given free to residents.

Enoch said: ” The free medical test is part of the social corporate responsibility to give back to the society.

“We also want to urge the Sango-Ota residents to come out en masse to benefit from the programme so as to know their medical status,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Olota of Ota, Obalanlege Abdulkabir, thanked the Navy for providing security in the community.

“The programme is a laudable one because the needy that do not have access to medical care are given free medical treatment, ” he said.

Abdulkabir, however, said that the community would continue to cooperate with the Navy in ensuring safety in the community.

Mr Waheed Ayeni, one of the beneficiaries, commended the Navy for the initiative, adding that such programmes should be organised on a quarterly basis.

Ayeni, however, said that such programmes should continue in order to reduce the incidence of sudden death among the youth and aged. (NAN)