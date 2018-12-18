National Sports Festival: Edo gets 2020 hosting right

Obaseki promises world-class organisation

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured athletes and lovers of sports that the state is ready to organise a world-class National Sports Festival, come 2020.



Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing journalists on the side-lines of the closing ceremony of the just-concluded National Sports Festival in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, after Edo was given the right to host the 2020 edition of the sports fiesta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I assure you that the confidence reposed in us would be justified. I make a solemn promise today that we will give it our all and at the end of the day, everyone would say of the 2020 Games, ‘this is our festival in which we are well pleased,’ the governor pledged.

He noted that “The sports community will have no cause to regret this momentous decision that has been taken for Edo State to host the next edition of the National Sports Festival.

“We will take every step necessary, make the needed sacrifice to deliver the best games in the annals of the sports festival.”

He maintained that though there would be challenges on the way, he stressed, “we are Edo people. We have the men who can do the job and the facilities that will raise the profile of the festival.”

According to him, “Whatever challenges there are, we will overcome because Edo people tread where even lions do not. Like our warriors of old, we will slay every foe and surmount every obstacle to succeed.

“The 2020 Sports Festival will be different from any previous edition and any that will come after it. Perhaps it can only be surpassed in splendour and organisation the next time Edo State hosts it afterwards.

He added that “The Edo 2020 Sports Festival will be a festival that will be grounded in “strategy, organisation, technical apparatus, science, mechanics, and morale”.