National peace accord: I wasn’t invited’ — Atiku

By Bankole Idowu

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he was not “formally invited” to the national peace accord for the 2019 elections.

The main rival of President Muhammadu Buhari was among the candidates absent at the event which held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Tuesday.

The National Peace Committee, which organised the event, had said invitation was sent to all 73 presidential candidates contesting the 2019 elections.

In a swift reaction, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, quoted the presidential candidate as saying he was not invited to the programme.

“His Excellency did not get any invitation for the programme. I have spoken with him and I can confirm he wasn’t invited,” Ibe told TheCable.

Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Omoyele Sowore of Action Alliance, were among the presidential candidates absent.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was among those present at the occasion.

Accompanied by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari appealed to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to put nation first in the discharge of their duties during the polls.