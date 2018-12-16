NASS 2019: Edo South “7 -77 – 19 Initiative” endorses Owie for Senate 

A non-partisan political think-tank called Edo South ‘7 -77 – 19’ Initiative, yesterday visited the campaign headquarters of the the campaign organization of Dr Ese Owie, Action Democratic Party (ADP) Edo South Senatorial Candidate, and formally endorsed his candidature.

On hand to receive the group was Hon Izedonmwen Oshodin , the Team Lead of Owie’s ‘Team Impact ‘19’ campaign organization.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Ese Owie commended the group for its visit and reiterated his commitment to restore the glory of Edo South Senatorial District through his 5-point developmental agenda encapsulated in polices that will engender the development of infrastructure, healthcare, education, agribusiness and state aid/empowerment.

Edo south, Urhoghide and democracy dividends

He concluded his remarks by thanking the group for its endorsement and urged its members to take the message to every nook, household and cranny in the senatorial district.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of the ‘Edo South 7 – 77 – 19’ Initiative, Engr Ebenezer Omokpo, affirmed that the group was a nonpartisan think-tank of accomplished professionals who have been meeting for a year to take decision on charting a path for Edo South in the 2019 senatorial election as the district has suffered from successive under-representation, hence the need to decisively reverse this trend.

He affirmed that the group had taken a cursory look at the pedigrees of the different candidates in the race and has come to the conclusion that Dr Ese Owie was not only the most qualified, but also has the vision and comprehensive policy agenda needed to represent the district in the next dispensation.