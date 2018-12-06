NASFAT set to empower Imams via agric initiative

Nasrul-Lahi-il-Fatih Soceity, NASFAT, has launched ‘Missioners in Agric Initiative” and a Cooperative society to empower its over 1000 missionaries worldwide.

The initiative which was unveiled, Wednesday at Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, extension, Alausa, Lagos was part of her mission to develop an enlightened Muslim society nurtured by a true understanding of Islam for spiritual development and welfare of mankind.

Unveiling the initiative tagged ‘Green Migration Agric Cooperative’, “GMC”., the President of the society, Eng. Kamil Yomi Bolarinwa said, the programme was meant to care for the economic well-being of the missionaries who are saddled with the responsibility of shaping the spiritual lives of her teeming members, which he said was part of the vision and mission of the society.

It was also gathered that some of the members had already subscribed for the CBN/FG mandatory training programme for the Anchor Borrowers empowerment programme. Also, to kick start the programme, the Green Migration will be entering into land leasing agreement with a CBN approved anchor borrower company, BSA, and a large expanse of land has been cleared ready for planting in Ogun State.

According to the Chief Missioner, Worldwide, Imam Morufu Onike Abdul-Azeez, the Green Migration Agric cooperative society was borne out of the desire of NASFAT to ensure that all missioners, who are over 1000 across the globe live decent lives and take advantage of any government policy of empowering the citizenry.

He stated that, imams and missioners go to the same market, their children go to same schools and have other financial obligations to discharge too like non-Imams in the society, therefore, they needed to be empowered in other to bring out the best in them and to turn them away from untoward activities.

Onike stated that other empowerment initiative for NASFAT Missioners tagged, Missioners in Business Initiatives, would be formally launched by Allah’s Grace before the end of the year.

He added that a missioner in business would apply religious ethics of fairness, sincerity, among others in carrying out his business.

According to Onike, some of the Prophets in the past were involved in one trade or another. Prophet Daud (David), Peace be upon him was into armory, iron and gold smith, Prophets Ishaq and Yaaquub, Peace be upon them were Shepherds. NASFAT therefore has role models in these prophets of Islam.