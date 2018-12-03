Nasarawa assembly confirms 11 commissioner nominees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the 11 commissioner nominees submitted to the assembly for screening and confirmation by Gov. Umaru Al-Makura.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the confirmation after the screening

during plenary session in Lafia.

The screened and cleared nominees include Hajiya Halima Jabiru, Salisu Abubakar Haske, Victor Terrah and Musa Suleiman.

Others are Hajiya Jamila Sarki , Mrs Mary Enwongulu, Dr Roseline Kela and Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya.

Also cleared are Hudu yamba Agidi, Dr Clement Uhembe and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu.

The speaker charged the commissioner nominees to be fair and just when finally inaugurated as members of the state executive council and to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged the confirmed commissioner nominees to use their wealth of experiences to add

value to the development of the state.

He also urged them to be prudent and accountable in the management of the state’s resources while discharging their duties in the interest of peace and development.

The speaker reiterated the assembly’s commitment to continue to enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Gov. Al-Makura had on Nov. 27, sent a list of 11 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and members of the state executive council after relieving some commissioners to enable them to seek political offices in the recently conducted party primaries. (NAN)