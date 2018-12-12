Naira up to N364.77/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

he Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N364.77 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 33 percent rise in the volume of dollars traded.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.77 per dollar yesterday from N365.21 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to 44 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 33 percent to $418.89 million from $315.68 million on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N362.3 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com , the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N362.3 per dollar from N363 per dollar on Monday, indicating 70 kobo appreciation of the naira.