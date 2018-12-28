NAIC assures farmers on adequate insurance cover

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has assured farmers of its commitment to provide adequate insurance cover for their products to boost the nation’s food security.

The Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs Folasade Joseph, gave the assurance in an interview with the Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

“NAIC has the experience of being the foremost insurer of agricultural related risks for over the past two decades. It remains our utmost intention to remain the market leader in this regard.

“As such, we will continue to provide adequate insurance cover using various customised products across the entire agricultural value chain for all risks.

“This is to ensure that the huge financial investment in agriculture remains protected,’’ she said.

Joseph said that the agency would continue to play its role in President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s effort at ensuring food security and economic diversification through agriculture.

According to her, Buhari administration has recorded a lot of achievements in the agricultural sector that has transformed the lives of many farmers across the country.

She said that the revolution in agriculture sector had ensured food security for “citizens who are now very confident and self-conscious.

“There has not been any government in the history of Nigeria that has been so concerned about the lowest people at the lowest level of the pyramid and I am talking about the poorest of the poor people.

“This government is concerned about taking people out of poverty and that is why we have decided that we must shift from the concentration on oil sector and go back to our root which is farming.

“People have now become self-conscious that they must not wait to get government job. They want to become self-dependent; they want to do things by themselves.

“The concentration on agriculture has ensured food security for the country,’’ she said.