Na`abba dumps APC, says it will lead Nigeria to doom

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC saying the party would lead Nigeria to doom.



Na`abba in his resignation letter addressed to the chairman of his Sharada Ward of Kano Municipal Local Government, Kano State bemoaned the incompetence, arrogance and indifference of the leaders of the party and the government it formed.

Na`abba became the second speaker of the House of Representatives in 1999 shortly after the pioneer speaker Salisu Buhari resigned on allegations of fudging his date of birth.

He joined the APC just before the last General Election and had following that complained of the lack of cohesion in the party.

In his resignation letter, he said:

“My decision to resign from the party follows the cavalier manner in which both the Federal Government, States controlled by the APC and the APC itself are being run, as a result of which anybody who has eyes to see only sees doom and not prosperity for our dear country.”

“It is a measure of the incompetence of the APC government that after all is said and done, it has lost a Senate President and a Speaker of the House Of Representatives and many others for reasons that border on meanness, lack of simple management skills and capacities and a great measure of arrogance.”

“It is also a measure of the incompetence of the party that there is almost no state in the Federation where there is no conflict .”

“While it is generally accepted that no human organisation can be rancour-free, it is disheartening that these conflicts in the party are inflicted by its leaders, some of whom can be said to be poorer in human qualities than the poorest of men.”

Alleging lack of internal democracy and dictatorship foisted on the party by governors, party leaders among others, he said:

“In their endeavour to perpetuate themselves on the system, they not only snatched away the political rights of the people but also blocked all avenues with which and within which they would be held to account.”

“Because under these conditions no person can be politically mobile except he becomes a sycophant, it becomes necessary for me to speak up.”

“This I did many times, unfortunately only to be met with complicit silence.”

“He instead prefers to give the country a lethargic and insular leadership informed by grudges, hatred and a general lack of understanding of what democracy and compassion are all about.

“All these masqueraded as war on corruption.”