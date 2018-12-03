N7m up for grabs at Rivers Gov’s Badminton Championship

THE first edition of the Rivers State Governor’s Badminton Championship is scheduled to hold at the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt from December 19 to 22. It will be the first ever national badminton championship to be held in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

A record total prize money of N7.02million will be competed for in the 4-day event with the winner of the men’s and women’s singles smiling home with N300, 000 each. Cash prizes will also be spread from the second position to the 32nd place finishers for singles and 16th place finishers for doubles and mixed doubles.

Organisers of the championship, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), says all entries must be made online through the BFN website with entries not expected to be submitted later than Friday, 7th December 2018.

The federation added that late entries will not be accepted. Players for the event are expected to arrive at the venue on Tuesday 18th December 2018, while accommodation will be provided for all state accredited players as well as free launch throughout the championship.

Honours will be competed for in Men’s Singles (MS), Women’s Singles (WS), Men’s Doubles (MD), Women’s Doubles (WD) and Mixed Doubles (XD) with no player allowed to feature in more than two events. Team managers are expected to converge at the conference room of the venue for a technical meeting on December 19 before the tournament serves off.