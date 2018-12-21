N3.9bn Paris Club refund for salary arrears payment — Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State Government, yesterday, disclosed that the N3.9 billion, Paris Club refund recently received from the Federal Government would be used to pay one month of outstanding arrears to state, local government workers, teachers and pensioners.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Paris Club refund was received following President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in the matter, after Governor Fayemi’s last week visit to the President.

The statement reads: “Governor Fayemi expressed appreciation to the President for the timely intervention, having assured workers in the state that his administration would explore all avenues to clear the five to eight months salary arrears owed workers in the state by the immediate past administration, within a reasonable period.”