My parents believed my voice was relevant, Michelle Obama tells Chimamanda

The long anticipated review of “Becoming,” a memoir documenting the life of former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, took place on December 3.

The event was moderated by Chimamanda Adichie, one of the most sought after writers of this generation, with well over 2,000 people present at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in the UK.

The rousing conversation between the two brilliant minds centered on Michelle’s early life and career, how she reinvented her role as the first lady of the US, and what she has been up to since leaving the White House.

On her early life, Michelle recounted how her parents encouraged her to use her voice as often as possible to get what she wants.

“One of the things that my parents believed was that my voice was relevant, and my opinions were meaningful, and my anger and frustration was real, and that’s something that’s important for parents of any socioeconomic background to realize,” she said.

She also revealed how she still suffers from what she calls “Imposter syndrome,” which she experienced while visiting the Queen of England in Windsor Castle, together with her husband Barrack Obama.

“I still have a little impostor syndrome — it never goes away, that you’re actually listening to me,” she said.

“It doesn’t go away, that feeling that you shouldn’t take me that seriously. What do I know? I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is.”

Michelle also spoke on how women of colour are often excluded from positions of power in society.

She encouraged younger women to fight for what they want instead of feeling sorry for themselves or languishing with feelings of inadequacy.

“My advice to young women is that you have to start by getting those demons out of your head,” she stated.

Chimamanda’s wit, along with Michelle’s natural charm and allure left the audience satiated after the 90-minute long event, which will remain a reference point for a long time to come.