My One Minute, One Inch Size Made Me A Wretched Bedroom Failure Till This Killer Miracle Solution Made Me Dance Shaku Shaku Inside Madam

Premature ejaculation as a condition in which a man achieves an orgasm or releases before his partner wishes

Small Penis size is a penis size below 3 inches when not erect

CAUSES/RISK FACTORS

Psychological causes like Early sexual experiences, Sexual abuse, Inferiority Complex, Depression, Worry, Guilt, Anxiety, Relationship problems

Erectile dysfunction

Biological causes like Abnormal level of hormones and brain chemicals (neurotransmitters),Inflammation/ infection of the prostate or urethra

Inherited traits

Excessive smoking, alcohol, Sexually transmitted infections, serious diabetes and hypertension

WHAT CAN I DO ABOUT IT??

Have More Sex

You need lots of practice. “Performance anxiety is by far the most usual cause, and the psychosocial issues associated with PE usually can only be addressed by increasing the partners’ familiarity and comfort with each other.” You heard it, guys. Go have more sex!

Perform Kegels

Learn to control your ejaculation by doing an exercise called the Kegel, While Urinating, hold your urine flow half way through and then relax the muscle to allow the urine to flow. That is the PC muscle.

You can squeeze this muscle at various times to strengthen it, not just during the urination process. If you do this 10 times a day, you may see positive results in two to four weeks.

Stop your urine stream once to identify the pelvic floor muscle. The clenching of the pelvic floor muscle can improve ejaculation control

Pleasure Yourself Before Your SEX Date

You need to become excited sexually with the help of a partner or by pleasuring yourself. By doing this you relieve yourself of built up pressure Then, Just before you reach your climax, stop and hold back.

Next, take some deep breaths and relax. Once you are calm., repeat again. The method involves learning to understand when you are approaching orgasm, and trains your body to control timing to prevent premature ejaculation. During this process, you also naturally learn inhaling and exhaling techniques.

Wear Special Condoms to decrease Sensitization

Try condoms that are laced with benzocaine, a topical numbing agent, to reduce your sensitivity.

DO LOTS OF FOREPLAY

Instead of focusing on intercourse, focus on sexual play to prolong the amount of time the penis is erect. This will take the pressure off your sexual performance as well as help you practice stamina.

Have the Sex Talk

Whether one-on-one or with a therapist, communication between you and your partner is super important, Communication should be first line therapy.” It can help ease any worries over performance and each other’s satisfaction. “By removing the pressure to perform and increasing feelings of intimacy, many men can greatly improve their stamina,”

Take Deep Breaths(Controlled breathing)

Taking deep breaths can help calm your sympathetic nervous system and prevent PE. “Try inhaling through the nose, keep it in for at least three seconds, and then slowly exhale through the mouth,”

“By breathing deeply, we oxygenate the blood more, release endorphins, feel great and reduce stress in the body.” Practice deep breathing two to three times a day until slow.

If you’re still stressed before sexy time, try taking a few deep breaths then.

During Sexual Intercourse

Begin stimulating the penis either manually or during intercourse. Continue doing this until you feel you are nearing an orgasm.

Squeeze the end of the penis where the head joins the shaft. Hold until you no longer feel the urge to ejaculate.

Resume penile stimulation 30 seconds after releasing the penis. The penis may not be fully erect after the squeeze was applied but stimulation should continue anyway.

Repeat the steps again when you feel that you are about to ejaculate. With practice, the squeeze may be omitted as you will have learned how to control your ejaculations.

Identify something that can distract you during sex to prevent ejaculation.

Think about Buhari, The Economy, Football,

Davido’s or Whizkid’s Show. Anything!!

Don’t Stay in One Position too long

That's why we encourage you to learn at least four positions because most people know only two or three.

ENCOURAGE YOUR WOMAN TO GET ACTIVE

Please don’t lie there like a log of wood. Kiss and caress him, Feel his Muscles, Softly bite his nipples, nibble at his ears, Do a blow JOB Anything you’re comfortable with to turn him on

MARRY OR MAKE LOVE TO A WOMAN YOU ARE REALLY ATTRACTED TO

You are more likely to last if your woman’s body turns you on like crazy. So take note of what you like.

Big Manchester, Huge Arsenal, Wide Hips, Slim girls?

Take Foods that help improve your performance. These include

Watermelon,

Banana

Cucumber

Eggs

Carrot

Avocado Pear

