My govt ‘ll be all-inclusive – Ezekwesili

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has promised an all-inclusive government if elected into the office of President of Nigeria.

Ezekwesili also said she would ensure women have equal representation with their men counterparts in government, saying the era of both nepotism and gender disparity in appointments will be a thing of the past.



Speaking Thursday, in Abuja, when she received a delegation of women under the aegis of ‘Women in Politics Organisation’ who were in her Campaign Headquarters on a courtesy visit, the former Minister of Education,equally promised that she would considerably reduced poverty in the country through citizens friendly policies.

Noting that nepotism, uneven appointments and hunger were at the moment ravaging the country, she said her 2019 election manifesto had drawn a blueprint on how to address the issues.

“I have taken note of some issues confronting us as a nation and have drawn workable solutions to them. First of all,by the time we take over as a government if elected, we will form a government that will be all-inclusive.

” We will go all out to get capable hands that will drive our policies in line with out initiatives so that the citizens can get what they desire,”she said.

She added that the issues of nepotism, gender disparity and hunger must be addressed and seriously too, by her government.

Even as she said poverty cannot be completely eradicated from the society, she assured that she would work hard to minimize it through inclusive economic growth and job creation for the youth.

The politician said being a woman was not a challenge for her to win the election, reiterating that she was keen on giving dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

Hear her:“The unemployment figure in the country is scary and huge number of graduates come into the labour market every year without jobs.

“Some will argue that gender equality is a deal that cannot be achieved, but I disagree because the society is already moving in that direction.

“I will ensure good representation, poverty alleviation and good economic policy for the development of the economy.”