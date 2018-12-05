My father was a great man, who lived a great life – FASEHUN’S SON

…He was a peace maker — Evah

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—ONE of the children of late Frederick Fasehun, Remi has described his late father as a great man who lived a good live.

Remi said this when leaders of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, visited the Okota residence of the late founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Lagos.

He said: “Our consolation at this time is that our father was a great man. He lived a good live. His dream was always for the youths to take over when he has gone. He served humanity till his last hour on earth.”

The Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah also reacted to the demise of the OPC leader.

Evah, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “When the Ijaw and OPC had issues, Fasehun was instrumental to the peace; when he waded into the misunderstanding, he became a peace maker and he was awarded for that.

He was a peace maker. There has been ethnic harmony in Lagos State because of Fasehun’s peace effort. We are saddened by his untimely death because the likes of Fasehun would have calmed the political tension currently being experienced in the country. So, we are mourning his death and we are going to participate in the burial Ijaws and youths in Lagos.”